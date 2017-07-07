Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Professionals to offer assistance to unemployed Nigerians in South Africa

The Nigeria’s Consul General in South Africa, Mr Godwin Adama, have given Nigerians in South Africa that are unemployed that the mission was working with Nigerian professionals to assist unemployed youths. Adama in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday said that the mission was determined to ensure that such Nigerians were kept busy in an occupation. …

