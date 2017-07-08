Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria, three other countries to receive $639million from President Trump

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

US President, Donald Trump, on Saturday pledged to donate $639million in aid to feed people facing starvation because of drought and conflict in North-East Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen. Trump’s pledge came during a working session of the G20 summit of world leaders in Hamburg, Germany, the UN World Food Programme (WFP), Executive Director, […]

