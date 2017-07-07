Nigeria: Yoruba Leaders Insist Nigeria Has No Future Unless It’s Restructured – AllAfrica.com
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
|
Nigeria: Yoruba Leaders Insist Nigeria Has No Future Unless It's Restructured
AllAfrica.com
Ibadan — "The Nigeria of our founding fathers' dreams will elude us in our lifetime unless it is thoroughly restructured to allow for the devolution of powers and resources to the federating units." This was the position of eminent leaders of the …
Again, Yoruba leaders meet, call for restructuring
Nigeria's future depends on Jonathan's confab — Falae
Falae, Gbenga Daniel, others make fresh call for restructuring
