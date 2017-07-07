Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Yoruba Leaders Insist Nigeria Has No Future Unless It’s Restructured – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria: Yoruba Leaders Insist Nigeria Has No Future Unless It's Restructured
AllAfrica.com
Ibadan — "The Nigeria of our founding fathers' dreams will elude us in our lifetime unless it is thoroughly restructured to allow for the devolution of powers and resources to the federating units." This was the position of eminent leaders of the
Again, Yoruba leaders meet, call for restructuringNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Nigeria's future depends on Jonathan's confab — FalaeDaily Trust
Falae, Gbenga Daniel, others make fresh call for restructuringVanguard
TheNewsGuru –The Nation Newspaper
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.