Nigerian Army Distributes 1000 Treated Mosquito Nets

The 1 Division of the Nigerian Army has distributed more than 1000 treated mosquito nets to residents of Hayin Danmani community in Kaduna North Local Government, Kaduna State. Spokesman of the division, Col. Kingsley Umoh said on Friday in Kaduna that the gesture was part of activities carried out to mark the 2017 Nigerian Army …

