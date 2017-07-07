Nigerian Army urge Nigerians to help fight Boko Haram

Nigerians have been called upon on Thursday by the Former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Martin-Luther Agwai, to support the Nigerian Army to win the war against the Boko Haram insurgents. Agwai, who was the special guest at a seminar to round off activities to mark the 2017 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), said the …

The post Nigerian Army urge Nigerians to help fight Boko Haram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

