Nigerian government suspends NHIS boss, Usman Yusuf over ‘various allegations’

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian government, through the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole has suspended the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Usman Yusuf. Yiusuf was ordered to proceed on three months suspension with immediate effect. This is contained in a statement on Friday by Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal […]

