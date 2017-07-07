Nigerian government unveils new minimum wage panel

The Federal Government has given an insight into the composition of the National Minimum Wage Committee and the criteria for selecting members. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who was speaking at an interactive session with newsmen in his office, revealed that government has appointed Chairman of National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission […]

Nigerian government unveils new minimum wage panel

