Nigerian Lesbian, Nneka Set To Marry Her Girlfriend, Brianna (Photos)
The partners announced their engagement on social media some months back and this went viral here in Nigeria and the rest of the world.
They both seem to be so much in love with each other as they are always spotted in different locations across Europe, holidaying and having good fun.
The date is August 8th 2018, so you are advised to save the date.
