Nigerian Makes History

One of Nigeria’s brightest young scholars recently graduated with a Cummulative Grade Point Average of 5.0 in Computer Technology from the University of Computer Sciences And Skills, Lodz, Poland. Kasie Abone writes

Already leading in First Class category, right from his first semester examinations in Babcock University, an unassuming 20-year-old, Olukayode Mobolaji Oluwasona , was among the 17 briliant students of the university that left Nigeria at the beginning of their 200-level programme in 2014 to continue their undergraduate studies in Poland under a special degree exchange programme arranged by Babcock University with the University of Computer Sciences And Skills, Lodz, Poland. They were to remain ‘international students’ until the end of their four-year course, as, even when they had to return to Babcock University for their last and final year in 2016, they remained completely under the monitoring, supervision and mentorship of their lecturers in Poland. Mobolaji who enrolled for Computer Technology and his colleagues were the pioneers in the four years old exchange programme between Babcock and the Polish University.

At the 15th Convocation Ceremonies of Babcock University on Sunday, June 4, 2017, Mobolaji drew a thunderous round of applause when he, alongside 12 of his colleagues that successfully completed the programme, were presented to the mammoth crowd, and he was announced to have made a clean grade of 5.0 and emerged with the best result in the programme.

The Chancellor of the University of Computer Sciences And Skills, Mrs. Aniela Bednarek, was on hand to witness the presentation to Mobolaji, of a Special Achievement Award for his superlative academic performance. Mobolaji and the other 12 graduands who benefited from the exchange programme were in a class of their own at the school’s convocation as they were classified as international students.

Achieving such remarkable academic feat did not come easy to Mobolaji. He confessed that it took hard work, sleepless nights and determination to attain such enviable height.

However, an incident in his secondary school days he confessed firmed his determination to excel in university academics. According to him, “In primary school, I was the best graduating pupil. In secondary school, however, I was basically an average student. I attended Redeemers International Secondary School, Maryland, Lagos, and it was just as if the guys there were unbeatable. I must admit, though, I let down my guard, and I was just doing enough to get by. I came to myself only at the Valedictory/Prize Giving Ceremony, when I did not get a single prize in academics. I felt so bad. That was the reason I decided and became determined to rewrite the story by regaining my original position when I resumed for undergraduate studies.”

He went further to say that though he was not prepared for the remarkable result he achieved but he set out to make a mark from his first day at Babcock University. “I would say since I resumed in my first year at Babcock, I’d always been on top of my class with a First Class grade. I recall my CGPA at the end of my 100 level studies in Babcock, before departing for Poland, was 4.74. Getting to Poland, I doubled up efforts, maintained my focus and was able to build up on my CGPA. By the time I was writing my final overall examination and defending my final year project, my CGPA was already at 4.79. It was my final overall examination, which is a rigorous assessment of the totality of what a student could have learnt in all the four-year course of study, as well as the grading of my final project, which was acclaimed to be the best in the whole of the programme, and in the whole school, that shot me beyond the regular First Class. The Examination Committee was so impressed, and that earned me the 5.0 CGPA in my last semester, which was acclaimed to be the highest in the whole school during the year.”

Asked what the experience was like being amongst the chosen to pioneer Babcock’s exchange programme with the Polish school, he enthused “I am one of the 17 lucky Babcock University undergraduate students, who got the opportunity to be in the first set of the special exchange degree programme between Babcock and the university in Poland. We departed Nigeria for Poland in October, 2014 to resume our 200 level studies, and we were there for two straight years. We returned to Nigeria at the end of July 2016 to complete our programme in Babcock. During this last/final year, however, we continued to be supervised from Poland for our final projects and thesis. The exchange programme is now in its fourth year. It really feels good being in the pioneer set, although it came with its huge challenges.”

Mobolaji dedicated his award and academic excellence to his parents, Mr. And Mrs. Kayode Oluwasona whom he said mentored him well and set his feet on the right path.

Reacting to his son’s outstanding performance, Mr. Kayode Oluwasona Snr, who is the current President of Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) , said he was proud and excited about his son’s performance. Even though he said his boy has always been a very brilliant student, he said he was surprised he could make a 5.0 CGPA.

In his words, “Kayode has been a brilliant, diligent young man. I am not surprised he did very well though I was not expecting he will come up with excellent 5.0 grade point. I am confident he will be a success person when he comes out.”

While thanking God for the divine opportunity that came his son’s way to study in Poland through an exchange programme by Babcok University, Ilishan, Remo in Ogun State a year after assumption of studies, he added that the overseas study has given his son practical experience that could not be compared.

“My interaction with him, his exposure is invaluable. He told me that the practical aspect of his study in Poland can’t be compared with what obtains in Nigeria. The experience can’t be compared. I thank God for the opportunity. He has placed Nigeria in enviable heights in a place like Poland. They now see Nigerians as very brilliant people.”

Oluwasona who is also the Managing Partner/CEO at Harmonee Concept, charged government to fund education as not doing so would increase the level of illiteracy in the country. In his words, “Those managing our educational system should pay more attention to funding education properly. The opposite of not funding education properly is funding illiteracy and mediocrity.”

In her response, Mobolaji’s mother, Mrs. Oluwasona described her son as Mobolaji, as ‘a unique boy.’ She noted that right from his growing-up days, he had defined himself as not only studious, but responsible. “He is the first born of the family and he played his leadership role excellently. He mentored his younger brother, helping them in their academic work and guiding them in their daily domestic chores. He never delighted in beating or taking advantage of them.”

Speaking about his academic excellence she said Mobolaji had demonstrated his academic wizardry right from primary school adding that despite being smaller in stature than most of his classmates in Basic Six at Mind Builders School, Omole, Lagos, he was unanimously selected as Head Boy, a role he played very well. He eventually graduated from this school as the best graduating student.

“When it comes to academics, and how he has sojourned through secondary school and the university, he is the best in telling his own story. What I knew of him however, is that he is a very focused young man. Once he sets his mind on doing or achieving something, you can be sure he would most likely do it.

“I see a lot of his friends and colleagues around him, giving me the impression; they interact well and learn from each other. The bond between him and all his colleagues who left Babcock University for Poland in 2014 is unbreakable.

“His superlative academic performance did not surprise me, as he has always been blessed with far above average intelligence.

“Bolaji is humane, considerate and easy-going. He is loved by all of us,” she said.

