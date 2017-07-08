Nigerian man allegedly stabs his roommate dead in Philippines because of N29k (Photos/Video)

A Nigerian man reportedly from Awka in Anambra and simply identified as CJ allegedly killed his roommate today in Philippines because of 4500 peso(around N29367). According to Online reports, during interrogation he alleged that he stabbed him only once but others said he stabbed him five times. Speaking in in pidgin, he said it was an […]

The post Nigerian man allegedly stabs his roommate dead in Philippines because of N29k (Photos/Video) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

