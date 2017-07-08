Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian man allegedly stabs his roommate dead in Philippines because of N29k (Photos/Video)

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A Nigerian man reportedly from Awka in Anambra and simply identified as CJ  allegedly killed his roommate today in Philippines because of 4500 peso(around N29367). According to Online reports, during interrogation he alleged that he stabbed him only once but others said he stabbed him five times. Speaking in in pidgin, he said it was an […]

The post Nigerian man allegedly stabs his roommate dead in Philippines because of N29k (Photos/Video) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.