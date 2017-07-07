Nigerian man kills girlfriend’s 5-year-old son, for misplacing his trainers

39-year-old Marvyn Iheanacho, who reportedly flew into rage and killed his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son, Alex Malcolm, in Mountsfield park in Catford, south-east London, after he lost one of his trainers, has been arraigned in court. Witnesses who testified in court said they heard a “child’s fearful voice saying sorry”, loud banging, and a man screaming about […]

