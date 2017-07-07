Nigerian military says no proof of rising Boko Haram attacks

The Nigerian military authorities have said there is no proof that the Boko Haram attack sect has resumed attacks in recent times. Recall that the insurgents had in recent times attacked the University of Maiduguri, where they allegedly killed and abducted several persons. Addressing newsmen on Thursday, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, head of military counter-insurgency […]

