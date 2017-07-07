Nigerian TV producer/director, Nneka Onuorah set to wed her female partner next year – NAIJ.COM
Nigerian TV producer/director, Nneka Onuorah set to wed her female partner next year
US-based Nigerian TV producer/director and gay rights activist, Nneka Onuorah is set to walk down the aisle with her female partner, Briana, August next year. The couple got engaged on Saturday, April 15 and shared their good news via Nneka's Twitter …
