Nigerians argue with Gov. Rauf of Osun state on social media (See the hilarious arguement)

Please read this! Conversation is between Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola and two Nigerian Twitter users. Rauf had called for a day of fasting and prayer in Osun state and these men came for him. Wahala dey! Lol

The post Nigerians argue with Gov. Rauf of Osun state on social media (See the hilarious arguement) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

