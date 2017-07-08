Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians caused the hardship on themselves by voting in Buhari – Fayose

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose  has declared that Nigerians caused the pains and suffering they are going on themselves by voting into power  President Muhammadu Buhari. Fayose who said this on Friday in Benin, while delivering the Convocation Lecture of Benson Idahosa University (BIU), also admitted that he his a controversial person because he …

The post Nigerians caused the hardship on themselves by voting in Buhari – Fayose appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.