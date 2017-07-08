Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians file suit to force Senate, Reps to remove Buhari

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A lawyer and medical practitioner, John Larry Ojukoko Esq. and Dr. Ejiro Imuere, have approached a Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, seeking an order of mandamus compelling the Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives, to set up a medical panel to examine the medical fitness of ailing President Muhammadu Buhari and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

