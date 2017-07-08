Nollywood Celebrates Actor Saidi Balogun At All White 50th Birthday Event

Yesterday evening, the concluding part of Actor Saidi Baloguns 50th birthday celebration held in Lagos. The event was an all white affair graced by the who is who from different sects of the society. Most notable however were his female colleagues who turned up in glamourous outfits for the occasion. The best dressed for the …

The post Nollywood Celebrates Actor Saidi Balogun At All White 50th Birthday Event appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

