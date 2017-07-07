Nominees rejection: Don’t ground governance, TUC tells Senate

TRADE UNION Congress, TUC, has appealed to the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, to prevail on his members not to ground governance by their threat to reject any nominee presented before them by the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo. The TUC described the threat as harsh and undemocratic, considering the current tensionsoaked political climate, saying such confrontation […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

