Northwest University Now Renamed To Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Northwest University has been renamed to Yusuf Maitama Sule University. The Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, has approved the renaming of Northwest University to Yusuf Maitama Sule University, after the former permanent representative to the United Nations, who died this week in Cairo, Egypt. According to the governor’s spokesperson, Salhu Tanko Yakassi, who made this …

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

