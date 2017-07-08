Pages Navigation Menu

“Notorious kidnapper” Evans no where to be Found

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

Has notorious kidnapper Evans vanished? This report by The Sun says so, although not on his own volition. According to the newspaper, Evans, whose real name is Chukwudi Dumeme Omwuamadike, “has been moved from the Lagos police command headquarters cell by about 30 heavily armed men at midnight few days ago to an undisclosed destination.” […]

The post “Notorious kidnapper” Evans no where to be Found appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

