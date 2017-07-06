NOUN graduates now eligible for NYSC, Law School

The Senate has passed an amendment to the law establishing the National Open University, making graduates of the institution eligible for mobilization by the National Youth Service Corps and to attend the Nigerian Law School. According to the PUNCH, the passage followed the adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and…

