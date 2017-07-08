NSE market indices post first growth in July, up by 0.16%

Market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday recorded the first growth for the month, reversing the three-day bearish trend.

The indices appreciated by 0.16 per cent just as the volume of shares traded decreased by 45.88 per cent.

The All-Share Index appreciated marginally by 52.46 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 32,354.78 against 32,302.32 posted on Wednesday.

In the same vein, market capitalisation inched N18 billion or 0.16 per cent to close at N11.151 trillion compared with N11.133 trillion achieved on Wednesday.

A breakdown of the price movement chart indicated that Seplat recorded the highest price gain to lead the gainers, growing by N4.95 to close at N465 per share.

7UP followed with a gain of N3.79 to close at N82 and Dangote Cement appreciated by N1.93 to close at N203.94 per share.

Oando increased by 35k to close at N7.39, while Zenith Bank advanced by 20k to close at N20.40 per share.

On the other hand, Nigerian Breweries led the laggards’ table, dropping by N3.35 to close at N155 per share.

Okomu Oil Palm came second with a loss of N1.85 to close at N56.15 and Flour Mills declined by N1.14 to close at N22 per share.

Guinness shed N1 to close at N62 and UACN was down by 86k to close at N16.50 per share.

NAN reports the volume of shares transacted dropped by 45.88 per cent with an exchange of 168.51 million shares valued at N3.63 billion achieved in 3,536 deals.

This was against a total of 311.38 million shares worth N2.97 billion traded in 4,312 deals on Wednesday.

Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock for the day, accounting for 36.32 million shares valued at N1.23 billion.

