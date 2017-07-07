NSE Moves 212.38m Shares In Bullish Trading

The volume of shares traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday improved by 26.03 per cent, just as the market indices increased further by 0.32 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that investors bought and sold 212.38 million shares valued at N2.47 billion transacted in 3,217 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 168.51 million shares worth N3.63 billion traded in 3,536 deals on Thursday.

NAN reports that Zenith Bank emerged the most traded equity, accounting for 73.31 million shares valued at N1.50 billion.

Transcorp came second having accounted for 18.36 million shares worth N25.56 million, while Sterling Bank traded 15.26 million shares valued at N15.35 million.

FBN Holdings exchanged 14.66 million shares worth N88.94 million and Champion Breweries sold 10.05 million shares valued at N28.63 million.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 104.39 or 0.32 per cent to close at 32,459.17 against 32,354.78 achieved on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation, which opened at N11.151 trillion increased by N36 billion to close at N11.187 trillion due to price growth.

Seplat recorded the highest price growth to lead the gainers’ table, gaining N2 to close at N467 per share.

CAP followed with a gain of N1 to close at N34 and Dangote Cement followed with 99k to close at N204.93 per share.

Flour Mills added 78k to close at N22.78, while UACN improved by 75k to close at N17.25 per share.

Conversely, Conoil topped the losers’ chart, shedding N3.92 to close at N36.31 per share.

PZ trailed with a loss of N2.14 to close at N21, while Unilever shed N1.03 to close at N34 per share.

Nigeria Breweries dropped by N1 to close at N154 and Forte Oil sheds 70k to close at N48.70 per share. (NAN)

