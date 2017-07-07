Pages Navigation Menu

NSE suspends Aso Savings, Sovereign Trust, Union Homes, 14 others [Full list]

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Stock Exchange says it has suspended 17 listed companies from trading their shares in the bourse. In a statement signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, acting head, listings regulation department, NSE said the action was taken because the affected companies failed to submit some relevant documents. He said the suspension would be lifted when the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

