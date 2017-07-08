Pages Navigation Menu

NUJ seeks arrest, persecution of violent perpetrators

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has called on the federal government to urgently arrest and prosecute all the perpetrators of violent attacks that led to killings and destruction of property across the country in order to avert further mayhem. In a press statement signed by its National Secretary, Shuaibu Unman Leman and made available to […]

