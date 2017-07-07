Numsa says strike looming in engineering sector – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Numsa says strike looming in engineering sector
Times LIVE
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has applied for a strike certificate after wage talks with employers broke down. The union said it would hear on July 15 whether it had been granted permission to down tools. Numsa said it is …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!