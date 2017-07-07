NUT to dialogue with FG over teachers’ unpaid salaries

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) said on Friday that plans were under way to meet with either the Minister of Education or the Minister of Labour and Employment over teachers’ unpaid salary arrears. Dr Mike Ike-Ene, the Acting Secretary-General of the union, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. Ike-Ene said it had become necessary for the union to dialogue with the relevant stakeholders, with a view to resolving the unpaid salary arrears owed by 19 states and the Federal Government.

