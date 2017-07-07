Pages Navigation Menu

Obasanjo will die if he tries to stop Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu [VIDEO]

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo will die, if he makes any effort to stop the Biafra agitation. Kanu slammed the ex-President when he addressed a group of IPOB members, who paid him a solidarity visit in Umuahia. According to him, the agitation for […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

