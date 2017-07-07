Obaseki approves N2m for herdsmen attack victims

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has approved the disbursement of N2 million to the families of four victims, who were killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Mr Anthony Eboigbodin, the Head of Uhunmwode Local Government Administration, disclosed this at the end of the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting presided over by the governor at Government House, Benin, on Friday.

Eboigbodin said that the families of the four victims would get N500,000 each.

He said that two of the victims were killed at Ewu community in Esan Central, one in Ekpoma, Esan West and one in Elele community near Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Areas of the state. (NAN)

The post Obaseki approves N2m for herdsmen attack victims appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

