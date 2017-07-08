Okowa’s daughter Marilyn gives birth on his 58th birthday

Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, wife Dame Edith Okowa today on the occasion of the Governor 58th birthday welcomed their first granddaughter from Mr Gbalahan Daramola and Mrs Marilyn Gbalahan.

According to Ossai Ovie Success, Marilyn and Gbalahan got married last year in Asaba, after a grand traditional wedding at Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State .

The post Okowa’s daughter Marilyn gives birth on his 58th birthday appeared first on Vanguard News.

