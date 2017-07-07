NDC demands apology from Adwoa Safo for peddling falsehood – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
NDC demands apology from Adwoa Safo for peddling falsehood
Myjoyonline.com
Functionaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have described as palpable falsehood, claims by Deputy Majority Leader Sarah Adwoa Safo that she facilitated the construction of the Dome-Kwabenya SHS in her constituency. The party …
Ablakwa rubbishes Adwoa Safo's claim
'Serial liar' Adwoa Sarfo must apologize – NDC
Adwoa Safo : Dome Kwabenya MP gets heavily trolled for claiming credit for Mahama's project
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!