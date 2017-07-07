Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDC demands apology from Adwoa Safo for peddling falsehood – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

NDC demands apology from Adwoa Safo for peddling falsehood
Myjoyonline.com
Functionaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have described as palpable falsehood, claims by Deputy Majority Leader Sarah Adwoa Safo that she facilitated the construction of the Dome-Kwabenya SHS in her constituency. The party …
Ablakwa rubbishes Adwoa Safo's claimGraphic Online
'Serial liar' Adwoa Sarfo must apologize – NDCPrimenewsghana
Adwoa Safo : Dome Kwabenya MP gets heavily trolled for claiming credit for Mahama's projectPulse.com.gh
YEN.COM.GH
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.