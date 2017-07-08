”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface

One of the pioneers of hiphop/dancehall music in Nigeria and former Plantashun Boiz member, Blackface has hit a shot at Olisa Adibua of The Beat 99.9 FM in an Interview with Wotzup ONTV. In the interview, he claims Olisa, and a friend of his called Razor, would rather play other music while they neglect his. …

The post ”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

