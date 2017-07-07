Only 9 out of 305 drivers arrested in 5 days passed psychological test – FRSC boss

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, on Thursday said it had arrested 305 motorists for 345 life-threatening traffic offences since the launch of its Operation Cobra on July 1. Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in Abuja, said nine of the arrested offenders passed the psychological test administered on them. This, according to […]

Only 9 out of 305 drivers arrested in 5 days passed psychological test – FRSC boss

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

