Ooni, three senators to storm Lagos for launch of Western Lotto – TheCable

Posted on Jul 7, 2017


Ooni, three senators to storm Lagos for launch of Western Lotto
A new lottery brand known as Western Lotto is set to take off in Lagos on Monday. The brand management team said the launch will feature high profile personalities including Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the ooni of Ife. Rosemary Takor, a representative the brand, …
