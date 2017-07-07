OP: Why the August election is for NASA to win if they utilize the remaining time well – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
OP: Why the August election is for NASA to win if they utilize the remaining time well
The Standard
The National Super Alliance (NASA) which is the main opposition coalition facing the ruling coalition Jubilee has of late flustered the government. The government zealots prior to the naming of Nasa flag bearer said if Raila Odinga is nominated the …
How Raila Odinga ended up having two manifestos
NASA, Jubilee trade accusations ahead of poll
Kenya: Raila Takes Nasa Campaigns to Kericho County
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!