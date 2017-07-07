Pages Navigation Menu

Oral sex is causing the spread of untreatable ‘Super gonorrhoea’ – World Health Organisation warns

Oral sex is causing the spread of a dangerous gonorrhoea superbug, experts have warned. The untreatable strain of gonorrhoea is rapidly spreading across the world putting millions of lives at risk, the World Health Organisation has warned. Experts said that incurable gonorrhoea has started to spread after becoming resistant to antibiotics, which has been partly […]

