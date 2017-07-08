Osinbajo : ‘Nigeria will support ECONEC to ensure stability in W/African sub-region’ – Acting President – Pulse Nigeria
|
Osinbajo : 'Nigeria will support ECONEC to ensure stability in W/African sub-region' – Acting President
Pulse Nigeria
He explained that Nigeria's decision to continue to support the electoral bodies was informed by its belief in the fundamental principles of free elections. Published: 30 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local by NAN. Print; eMail · Nigeria's acting …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!