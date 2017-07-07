Osinbajo orders security agencies to move into Yala, Cross River

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday ordered security agencies to take urgent steps to avert further breakdown of law and order in Yala Local Government of Cross River. The order followed violence between the Wanikade and Wanihem communities which led to loss of lives and property. A statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, also directed […]

