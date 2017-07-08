Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo reveals what FG thinks will ensure Nigeria’s stability

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government believes in the principle of free elections as a factor that will lead to the stability of Nigeria. He made the disclosure yesterday during a visit by a delegation of ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commission led by its chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu at the […]

