Osun by-election: APC, PDP candidates confident of victory

The candidates of All Progressive Congress (APC), Mudashiru Husain, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Ademola Adeleke, in Osun West Senatorial District by-election have expressed the hope of winning the election. The two candidates, who spoke with newsmen while casting their votes in their respective polling units , said they had what it takes to win the election. Adeleke, who cast his vote at Abogunde Unit 9, Ward 2 in Ede North Local Government, said the massive turnout of the electorate was a strong signal that he would be victorious.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

