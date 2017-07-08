Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun bye-election: Accreditation, voting begin on peaceful note

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Accreditation  and voting in Osun West bye-election have  commenced on a peaceful note, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN correspondents  monitoring the election across the 10 concerned local governments report  that the exercise was being conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner. NAN reports that in  Ede South and North Local Government Areas,  INEC ad hoc staff arrived before 8 am while the process  commenced on schedule.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.