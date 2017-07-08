Osun bye-election: Accreditation, voting begin on peaceful note
Accreditation and voting in Osun West bye-election have commenced on a peaceful note, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN correspondents monitoring the election across the 10 concerned local governments report that the exercise was being conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner. NAN reports that in Ede South and North Local Government Areas, INEC ad hoc staff arrived before 8 am while the process commenced on schedule.
