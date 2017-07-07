Osun Bye-election: Odigie-Oyegun, Shettima lead APC campaign

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Thursday reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to finding solution to socio-economic and political challenges in the country. He made the promise when he led the leadership of the party on a campaign ahead of Saturday’s bye-election for Osun West Senatorial District’s seat at the Senate. The seat became vacant following the death of the senator representing the district, Chief Isiaka Adeleke, on April 23.

