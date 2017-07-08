Osun Bye Election: PDP candidate, Adeleke expresses satisfaction with turn out

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo – As people of Osun West Senatorial District of Osun state, go to poll today in bye election to elect replacement of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died in April this year, early arrival of voting materials was observed across polling stations in Aisu and Sekona, both in Ede South local government area.

Despite early morning drizzling, many voters were seen in their number already on que to vote, while few voters had already voted as at 8:15 am, when our correspondent visited the town.

The accreditation and voting exercise for Osun West senatorial by-election election have commenced peacefully with large turn out of electorates.

At Ede, the country home of People Democratic Party PDP, candidate, Otunba Ademola Adeleke, there was peaceful atmosphere voters trooped out en mass.

However, Ademola Adeleke, the PDP candidate voted at 8:34 am at ward 2,unit 9, Saagba Abogunde compound, Ede North and pledged to do the best if voted to the senate.

Consequently, the National Conscience Party agent, Abdulsalam Muheedeen Adewale expressed sactififaction with the turn out of voters and peaceful at Alajue One, Ward 4, Unit 10, cottage junction area, Ede.

Also in Ode Omu, a town in Ayedaade local government area, voting materials and voters arrived early, while security men were seen at strategic spots along Osogbo/Gbongan road.

