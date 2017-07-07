Pages Navigation Menu

Osun bye-election: Senate tasks INEC on fairness

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

AHEAD OF tomorrow’s bye-election to fill the vacant seat of Osun West senatorial district, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been asked to ensure equity, fairness and transparency before, during and after the poll. This was part of the Senate resolution during plenary yesterday following a motion entitled ‘Osun State Senatorial Rerun Election: The […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

