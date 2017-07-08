Pages Navigation Menu

Osun PDP Candidate Casts Vote, Expresses Satisfaction With Turnout

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The accreditation and voting exercise for Osun West senatorial by-election election commenced peacefully with a large turn out of the electorates.

At Ede, the country home of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Otunba Ademola Adeleke, the atmosphere was peaceful as voters trooped out en mass.

Adeleke voted at 8:34 am at ward 2,unit 9, Saagba Abogunde compound, Ede North.
Speaking on the election, the National Conscience Party agent,  Abdulsalam Muheedeen Adewale, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters and their peaceful conduct at Alajue One, Ward 4, Unit 10, cottage junction area, Ede.
Details later…

