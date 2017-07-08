Osun Senatorial Poll: APC candidate confident of victory

All progressive Congress (APC), candidate for Osun West Senatorial Bye Election, Mudashir Hussein, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the poll, just as he is confident of being victorious in the poll.

Hussein, while speaking after voting at Ward 3, Unit 1, Beulah Baptist Primary School, Ejigbo, commended both the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for the timely distribution of electoral materials

He also lauded the maturity displayed by the voters and expressed optimism, that at the end of the poll, he would be victorious.

Speaking in similar vein, Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salaam, also commended the effort of security personnel in maintaining peace across the senatorial district.

Salaam, who voted at Ward 4, Unit 6, Ilepeju, Ejigbo, said the turnout of voters was an indication that people still have confidence in the nation’s electoral system.

Bola Bamigbola, Osogbo

