Osun West by-election and its implications for 2018

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Opinion, Politics | 0 comments

By Debo Ayoade On Saturday, July 8, the electorate in Osun West Senatorial District will go to the poll in a by-election to fill the vacant seat of the Late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke. Osun State has being a two party State since the inception of this Republic. The dominating parties have been the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any of its progressive forebears, that is Alliance for Democracy, Action Congress or Action Congress of Nigeria on one part and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the other part.

