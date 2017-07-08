Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun West by-election begins on a peaceful note

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Accreditation and voting in Osun West by-election have commenced on a peaceful note, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. NAN correspondents monitoring the election across the 10 concerned local governments report that the exercise was being conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner. NAN reports that in  Ede South and North Local Government Areas,  INEC …

The post Osun West by-election begins on a peaceful note appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.