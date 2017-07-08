Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Our people don’t want another Americanah — Obiogbolu

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Onozuore Dania

Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, the  first aspirant to have emerged on the platform of the PDP has said that the people of the state have made up their minds that they do not want another Americanah in the Government House.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

In an apparent reference to the incumbent governor, Dr. Willie Obiano, who came in from the United States, Obigobolu told Vanguard that his observation so far in the campaign is that the people of the state also want a thoroughbred politician who will be able to manage the power dynamics in the state as the next chief executive.

Dr. Obiogbolu, a medical doctor turned businessman and politician has played his politics in Anambra State since he left medical school in the eighties. “Our people are telling us that they don’t want another Americanah as governor, they have had one and they are not satisfied with it. So anyone with roots in America is not welcome,”Obiogbolu told Vanguard.

His main rival in the PDP is Oseleka Obaze, who until his appointment in the Peter Obi administration was based in the United States.

The post Our people don’t want another Americanah — Obiogbolu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.