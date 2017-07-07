Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Over 1000 Bakassi indigenes evicted from Cameroon

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Over 1000 Bakassi indigenes have been allegedly evicted from Cameroon to Nigeria following a new tax regime reportedly introduced by the Cameroonian authorities. The victims, who reside in Abana, headquarters of the former Bakassi Local Government Area that was ceeded to Cameroon, are said to have started arriving Ikang in Cross River State and Mbo […]

Over 1000 Bakassi indigenes evicted from Cameroon

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.